Register
13:50 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo)

    US Withdrawal of Turkey's Duty Free Status May Affect Its Businesses - Ankara

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 410

    US President Donald Trump continues to reshape the world's trade: recently he has decided that goods from Turkey and India will no longer be eligible for tariff-free access to the American market.

    "The United States has announced a decision to deprive Turkey of preferential access to the US market within the GSP [Generalised System of Preferences] framework, which the US has been revising since last August. This decision contradicts the goal announced by the governments of both countries to achieve a mutual trade turnover of $75 billion. At the same time, it will have a negative impact on small and medium-sized US companies, as well as manufacturers", Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan wrote on Twitter.

    Trump's resolution to strip both Turkey and India of preferential access to the US market was announced Monday by the country's trade representative. Explaining the move, the body stated that the aforementioned states were no longer qualified as "beneficiary developing countries" under Washington's Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). This system provides many low-income and emerging economies duty-free access to the US market for some of their exports.

    Turkish flag
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    'Upping the Ante': Professorial Lecturer Explains Timing of Turkey's Trade Preference Review by Washington

    Speaking about India, Trump called it "a very high tariff nation" and accused the state of high tariffs: "When we send a motorcycle to India, it's a 100 percent tariff. They charge 100 percent. When India sends a motorcycle to us, we brilliantly charge them nothing". India, in turn, has brushed aside the US move, saying that it would have a minimal to moderate impact on India's exports.

    Trade relations between the US and Turkey have been tense since last year, when Trump authorised the doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs on Ankara, up to 50 and 20 percent, respectively that resulted in the Turkish lira falling to a historic new low.

    READ MORE: Turkey Slams US Sanctions, Says Dollar Losing Status as Global Trade Tool

    Reacting to this, Turkey announced that it was raising levies on several types of US imports, including tobacco, alcohol and cars, among other products. Apart from that, the country vowed to challenge Washington's decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Turkey in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

    READ MORE: Trump: US-Turkey Trade Ties Have 'Great Potential' to Grow

    At the beginning of this year, the US president threatened to "devastate Turkey economically" if the latter did not ensure the safety of Kurdish forces in Syria.

    Tags:
    market access, tariffs, India, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse