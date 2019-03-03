Several Syrian Soldiers Killed in Terrorist Attack in Hama Province - Reports

A terrorist attack earlier this week on a city in the Syrian province of Hama left one civilian dead and five more injured.

According to the Syrian news agency SANA, governmental forces have clashed with militants at checkpoints in the northern province of Hama.

"Terrorist groups attacked our positions at 1:30 am local time (11:20 pm GMT) after a weapons training in the north of the Hama province", Syrian TV says, quoting its source.

According to reports, the militants used bad weather conditions to successfully attack the area.

"Our forces heroically repelled the attack the attack, killed several militants and destroyed their equipment and weapon. Several of our soldiers have been killed and several injured as a result of the attack," the source added.

The terrorists' activity takes place amid the reported Syrian army's military operation to clear the last pockets of militants in the province.