Terrorists Shell City in Hama Killing 1 Civilian, Injuring 5 Others – Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – One civilian was killed and five more were injured on Monday as terrorists opened artillery fire at the city of As Suqaylabiyah in the Syrian province of Hama, Syria TV reported.

According to the Syria TV broadcaster, terrorists used mortars to shell the city.

The settlements located in the northern part of the Hama province, in the vicinity of the demilitarized zone, are being shelled by terror groups almost every day, which results in civilian casualties and significant material damage.

The Syrian government forces are carrying out retaliatory strikes on the terrorists’ targets in a bid to prevent them from advancing in the area.

Just a day before, a roadside bomb explosion in the province reportedly killed at least 24 people. As SANA informed, it was a landmine left behind by Daesh* in al-Azib valley in the Salamyieh countryside.

The terrorists' activity takes place amid the reported Syrian army's military operation to clear the last pockets of militants in the province.