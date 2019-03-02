US Blocks Evacuation Convoys at Syria's Rukban Camp - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has refused to let bus convoys, set to evacuate refugees from the Rukban camp, enter the US-controlled zone in Syria's At-Tanf, where the camp is located, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin, said Saturday.

"The US side has rejected the demand of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation to allow the transport convoys enter the territory of the At-Tanf zone", Solomatin said at a press briefing.

The Rukban camp, which houses about 40,000 displaced people, is located in the southern part of Syria, not far from Jordan. The area that became a refugee camp for Syrian residents back in 2014 is now the US-controlled zone.

Alexander Marchenko, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday that Washington was delaying the relocation of refugees from the Rukban camp, as it aspires to organize convoys with international humanitarian assistance that will enable further existence of the camp.

