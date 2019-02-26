Iranian Media Speculates About Reasons for Zarif's Shock Resignation

The top Iranian diplomat announced his resignation via his Instagram account on Monday, writing that he sincerely apologises for “the inability to continue the service and for all the shortcomings during the service”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has resigned over disagreements with the office President Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s Fars news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Tuesday.

According to the source, Zarif was not notified of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to Tehran, in which Assad met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rouhani, in turn, was quoted by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) as saying that during the visit Assad specifically extended gratitude to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The remarks came after Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian President, refuted media reports that Rouhani had accepted Zarif's resignation.

Earlier, the IRNA reported that most Iranian lawmakers had signed a letter asking Rouhani to tell Zarif to stay on as foreign minister.

On Monday, Zarif, Iran's most senior negotiator of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, made a surprise announcement on his Instagram account about his resignation.

In the post, he apologised "for the inability to continue the service and for all the shortcomings during the service," but declined to reveal the reasons for the decision.