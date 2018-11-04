Iran’s FM Zarif: World Opposes US Behavior Over Anti-Iranian Sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, observed that US policies are facing “practical opposition” around the world.

Zarif spoke to reporters during the 18th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Developing Countries (D-8) in Antalya, Turkey, PressTV reported.

“Most countries except a few ones have started opposing the US behavior, particularly over the re-imposition of unilateral sanctions,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

Zarif pointed out that Iran had a “clear” stance that US sanctions are "illegal" and in violation of the nuclear agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

“In fact, the US is pursuing an approach to international treaties and its obligations in the international community, which poses a serious danger to global order,” Zarif added.

The US Treasury Department announced the reimposition of all sanctions previously lifted under the historic 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. Along with Iran’s energy and finance sectors, the sanctions include 700 people blacklisted before the JCPOA was ratified as well as over 300 new names.

The White House called the November 5 round of sanctions “the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed” on Iran, targeting both Tehran and the nation’s international partners who buy Iranian crude oil.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, however, that Washington would allow waivers to eight countries, allowing them to continue the export of oil from Iran. Tehran is the third-largest oil extractor among the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Earlier on Friday, France, Germany, the UK and the European Union condemned the latest round of US sanctions against Tehran, promising to protect European business dealings with Iran. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and the bloc’s foreign affairs and finance ministers expressed “deep regret” over Washington’s decision. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation also released a statement on Saturday, calling the US sanctions “destructive.”