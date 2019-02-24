WATCH Iranian Submarine Conduct First Underwater Launch of Cruise Missile

The Iranian Navy's Qadir-class submarine performed a launch of a modified Nasr-1 anti-ship cruise missile from a submerged state during war games dubbed "Velayat-97" that were held near the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim News Agency reported. A video of the launch was shown by the Young Journalists Club (YJC) news outlet.
According to Tasnim, the capability to conduct underwater missile launches will reduce the visibility of Iranian submarines on enemy radars. The original Nasr-1 missile is capable of striking targets 35 kilometres away, but it's unclear whether the modified version, which is adapted for underwater launches, has the same capabilities.
