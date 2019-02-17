Rouhani to Unveil New Iranian Cruise Missile-Armed Submarine Sunday - Report

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will participate in the Sunday presentation ceremony for Iran’s newest Fateh-class submarine, armed with underwater-launched cruise missiles.

Iran's Rouhani will participate in the presentation ceremony for Iran's new Fateh ("Conqueror") class submarine in the Hormozgan province Sunday, according to a report by Mehr news agency.

The 527-ton Fateh is a semi-heavy type sub, and all of its parts are produced domestically, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

​Equipped with a wide array of advanced weapons, including torpedoes, naval mines and cruise missiles that could be launched from a submerged position, the sub can operate more than 200 meters below the surface for periods up to five weeks, according to Tehran Navy officials.

The submarine is equipped with advanced radar for identifying enemy vessels and uses a missile defense system, according to a Tasnim report.

"Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization is prepared to carry out the missions of the Islamic Republic's powerful naval forces, including the IRGC, Army and the Police Force in designing, constructing and supplying advanced marine equipment and weapons, fast, surface, sub-surface and ground-effect vehicles using the state-of-the-art technology," Hatami underlined, according to Mehr.

The new sub will join the Iranian fleet after final testing, Tasnim writes.

Iran's first submarines — Soviet-made Kilo-class boats — were deployed some two decades ago, Mehr reported. In 2006-2007, Iran successfully launched its first domestically-produced submarine.