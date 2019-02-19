Register
    Syrian refugees gather for water at the Rukban refugee camp in Jordan's northeast border with Syria (File)

    State Dept Calls on Russia to Help Facilitate Aid Deliveries to Rukban Camp

    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of State called on Monday on Russia to help facilitate deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Rukban refugee camp in Syria.

    "The United States has… called for many months for the Syrian regime [government headed by President Bashar Assad] to allow rapid, safe, and unhindered UN access to the Rukban encampment. The recent humanitarian convoy was a positive step, and we call upon Russia to help facilitate continued, regular humanitarian deliveries," Department of State's deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said in a press statement.

    people gather to take basic food stuffs and other aid from community leaders at Rukban refugee camp
    © AP Photo /
    US and Militants They Support Blocking Refugees' Exit From Syria's Rukban Refugee Camp - Lavrov
    He praised the recent delivery of humanitarian aid to the Rukban camp by the United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC).

    "The delivery, complete with careful distribution to all groups and UN/SARC monitoring, ensured that aid reached all those who needed it. We urge that access for humanitarian assistance must continue to Rukban and to all areas in Syria where people are in need," Palladino said.

    The deputy spokesperson pointed out that the United States was not preventing people, who live in the Rukban camp, from leaving the facility.

    "The United States has long advocated and will continue to advocate for freedom of movement for internally displaced persons (IDPs). It has not impeded and will not impede the movement of any IDPs who wish to depart from the Rukban encampment. Nor will it force anyone to leave. The United States fully supports a process that is free from coercion and allows for safe, voluntary, and dignified departures for those wishing to leave Rukban," Palladino added.

    On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States and militants under its control had forbidden the internally displaced persons to leave the Rukban camp.

    READ MORE: Russia Urges US, Militant Leaders to Stop Holding Refugees in Rukban Camp — MoD

    On Saturday, the Russian and Syrian Joint Coordination Committees on repatriation of Syrian refugees said that the US-controlled militants were likely to gain the majority of goods delivered to the Rukban camp by the UN and SARC humanitarian convoy.

    The situation in the Rukban camp, which is situated within the US-controlled zone surrounding its military base in At-Tanf, has become increasingly dire as refugees residing there have not been regularly receiving sufficient amounts of humanitarian aid.

