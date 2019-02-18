Daesh Fighters Refuse to Surrender Despite Being Surrounded by SDF - Reports

On Saturday, head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) Media Centre Mustafa Bali told Sputnik that the remaining militants from the Daesh* terrorist group were entrenched in a small area of Baghouz, the last village in Syria to be held by the notorious group.

Hundreds of Daesh terrorists are refusing to surrender in the Syrian village of Baghouz, where they are making their last stand, despite being surrounded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and facing inevitable defeat, The Hill reported on Monday.

The SDF's top commander commented on the situation, saying that Baghouz is one of the few remaining areas that are controlled by Daesh.

"In a very short time, not longer than a few days, we will officially announce the end of IS's [Daesh in Arabic] existence," he said, according to The Express Tribune.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, ISIL, IS is a terrorist group, banned in many countries, including Russia