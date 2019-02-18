US and Militants They Support Blocking Refugees' Exit From Rukban Camp - Lavrov

Earlier, the Syrian government and Russian military accused US forces and "illegal militant groups" under their control of forcibly keeping women and children in the camp, situated in southern Syria on the war-torn country's border with Jordan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blasted the US's inaction on the Rukban refugee camp, reiterating Moscow's long-standing concerns about the fate of refugees in the US-controlled territory.

"It's long past time to withdraw the refugees from the [Rukban camp]," Lavrov said, speaking to reporters following his meeting with Omani Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Moscow on Monday.

"We, along with the Syrian government, are calling for this to take place. But the United States and the extremists under their control who control this camp prohibit people from leaving," Lavrov added.

The diplomat expressed hope that representatives of the United Nations, who recently accompanied a second humanitarian relief convoy to Rukban, would "see that everything is far from being in order" at the camp, and report back on their findings to the UN Security Council.

© AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski Trump Asks EU Allies to 'Take Back Over 800' Daesh Fighters Captured by US in Syria

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent statement that European countries should take back over 800 Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists captured in Syria and bring them to justice, Lavrov said it was necessary to figure out exactly what the US had in mind.

"These individuals are suspected of terrorism, they are foreign terrorist fighters; this is precisely the term enshrined in the UN Security Council resolution, and these resolutions contain a very clear list of steps that need to be taken against these foreign terrorist fighters when they fall into the hands of countries fighting against terrorists," Lavrov said. "The first, absolutely indispensible step is transparency and the transfer of information about these individuals," he added.

The foreign minister pointed out that previously, the US would send individuals accused of terrorism to Guantanamo Bay, "where they would hold them for years on end without trial…or illegally transferred these people to secret CIA prisons in Eastern Europe, resulting in a massive scandal."

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.