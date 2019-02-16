Register
03:30 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017

    Daesh Militants Kidnapped 8 Civilians in Iraq's Western Anbar Province - Reports

    © REUTERS / Muhammad Hamed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants of the Daesh terrorist group kidnapped a total of eight civilians in Iraq's western Anbar province, local media reported on Friday.

    Al-Sumaria television channel reported, citing the head of Rawah District, that Daesh terrorists kidnapped five residents of the city of Rawah in the northeast of the same name district.

    At the same time, according to local law enforcement agencies, three civilians were abducted by militants 80 kilometers west of the city of Haditha.

    READ MORE: Watchdog Finds Alarming Civilian Casualties Caused by UK Troops in Afghan, Iraq

    In December 2017, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced that the country had defeated the Daesh on its territory after over three year of fighting, adding that local security forces would continue eliminating the terrorists' sleeper cells.

    Iraqi workers pump oil at the Shirawa oilfield, where oil was first pumped in Iraq in 1927
    © AFP 2018 / KARIM SAHIB
    Iraq Resumes Production at Mosul Oil Field After Daesh Defeat - Oil Ministry
    The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, have been supporting the Iraqi military in its fight against the Daesh.

    In January, the PMF killed and injured 35 members of the Daesh terror group on the Syrian territory. The attack on the terrorists was carried out in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province. The paramilitary forces said the security situation in the area was under their control.

    READ MORE: Daesh Militants Kidnap Around 20 People Near Iraq's Kirkuk — Reports

    Iraq has been reportedly striking Daesh positions along the Syrian border since April 2018. The Iraqi Air Force coordinate their actions with Russia, Syria and Iran through the information exchange center in Baghdad. The PMF militia, which became part of the Iraqi Armed Forces in 2016, also shell terrorist targets in Syria.

    * Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Kurds in N Iraq Torture Children Suspected of Affiliation With Daesh – HRW
    Syria Allows Iraq to Conduct Air Raids Against Daesh – Report
    German Daesh Bride Charged Over Death of 'Slave' Kept in Iraq - Reports
    Daesh Militants Kidnap Around 20 People Near Iraq's Kirkuk - Reports
    Iraq Resumes Production at Mosul Oil Field After Daesh Defeat - Oil Ministry
    Tags:
    Daesh, civilians, kidnapping, Anbar, Iraq

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse