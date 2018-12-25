Daesh Militants Kidnap Around 20 People Near Iraq's Kirkuk - Reports

Militants attacked a village in the Rashad district, located south-west of Kirkuk, taking 14 locals hostage, Kurdish TV channel NRT reported, adding that the fate of the captives remained unknown.
According to the outlet, militants captured six more people in other villages south of Kirkuk, however one person managed to escape. Residents of several nearby villages reportedly decided to evacuate.
The province of Kirkuk was under full control of Syrian Kurds, but after the Kurds held an independence referendum in September 2017, the Iraqi government launched an offensive and soon regained control over the region.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
