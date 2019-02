The Saudi-led coalition has launched an operation targeting a location storing and preparing drones in Yemen's capital of Sanaa, local media reported.

The Saudi-led coalition has launched operation in Yemen's Sanaa, Reuters reported citing Saudi state TV. The coalition reportedly said that it took measures to protect civilians and that the operation confirmed to international law.

Yemen has been in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The intense fighting in Yemen resulted in a large humanitarian crisis, with millions of people in the country suffering from hunger and lack of health care.