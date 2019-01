Two explosions have hit the south of Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, one of the two explosions that hit the Yemeni capital early on Wednesday was an operation that targeted missiles and weapons cache.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict at Hadi's request in March 2015 and has been conducting strikes against the Houthis since then.

The conflict in Yemen resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises, with millions of people in the country suffering from hunger and lack of health care.