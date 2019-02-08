US Military to Pull All Forces From Syria By End of April - Reports

The US military is preparing to withdraw all troops deployed in Syria by the end of April, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing current and former US officials.
READ MORE: 'Want It or Not, US Should Leave Syria' — Top Iranian Official
In December, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces would soon leave Syria and declared the Daesh* terror group defeated in the country.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)