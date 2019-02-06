Register
06:11 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 photo, UN peacekeepers hold their flag while standing next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags, at the site where Israeli excavators are working, near the southern border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon

    Lebanon’s New Government Says It Will Stay Out of Syria

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The newly formed Lebanese government declared in a draft statement of government policy that it will maintain its existing position of keeping out of regional conflicts like Syria.

    The decision is consistent with Lebanon’s principle of "disassociation" which was taken in 2012 to keep the deeply-divided state formally out of complex regional disputes such as the lengthy war in neighboring Syria, according to Reuters.

    READ MORE: UN Chief Looks Forward to Working Closely with Lebanon's New Govt – Spokesman

    The United States had previously urged the newly formed Lebanese Cabinet on Friday to ensure that Hezbollah does not benefit from the resources and services available to the government ministries that it now heads, according to State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino.

    “We as a state are committed to distancing ourselves from events in the region,” Lebanon's Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah said after a policy committee meeting.

    A woman and her daughter pass by a poster of outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Lebanon's president has called on Saudi Arabia to clarify the reasons why the country's prime minister has not returned home since his resignation which was announced from the kingdom
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Lebanon Forms New National Unity Government After Nine Months of Deadlock
    The declaration came as a part of a draft ministerial statement which includes all the reforms contained in a Paris conference of donors as well as a commitment to reduce the deficit and carry out fundamental reforms in various sectors.

    Jarrah said the policy committee had finished its work and the document would be approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, before being sent to parliament for approval. The committee is also to make policy recommendations on the presence of Syrian refugees and economic reforms.

    A new unity government was formed among Lebanon’s rival parties after nearly nine months of deadlock and, like the previous coalition, it is headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri. Hezbollah, a group which is accused by Israel and the United States of fighting in Syria, got three seats out of 30, including control of the health ministry, which takes up the largest part of the country’s budget.

    Related:

    UN Chief Looks Forward to Working Closely with Lebanon's New Govt – Spokesman
    Lebanon Forms New National Unity Government After Nine Months of Deadlock
    Tunnels Israel Found in Lebanon Older Than UNSC Resolution 1701 - Hezbollah
    Lebanon Unlawfully Keeping Gaddafi's Son in Prison - Libyan Parliament Speaker
    Over 50,000 Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Jeopardized by Storm Norma - UNHCR
    Lebanon Explains Countries' Leaders Non-Participation in Arab League Summit
    Tags:
    principle, government, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse