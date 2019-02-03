Intl Coalition Conducts Airstrike on Syrian Army Artillery, 2 Injured - Report

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US-led international coalition conducted an airstrike on an artillery mount of the Syrian Armed Forces, located near the eastern Syrian city of Abu Kamal, destroying it and injuring two servicemen, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"At around 23:30 local time [Saturday, 21:30 Saturday GMT] the aviation of the international coalition conducted an airstrike on the artillery mount of our forces operating in As Sukkariya region to the west of Abu Kamal… As a result of the airstrike, the mount was destroyed and two servicemen were injured", the source said.

US-led forces have killed at least 1,190 civilians while battling the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq over the last three and a half years, Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said in its monthly casualty assessment on Thursday. In late December, the coalition reported 1,139 civilian deaths from 31,406 strikes during the entire campaign.

Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Wednesday that the coalition conducted 645 strikes in Syria and nine in Iraq during the two-week period from 13 January to 26 January.

According to the CJTF-OIR, the strikes engaged 394 Islamic State tactical units, and destroyed 244 fighting positions, 172 supply routes, 85 staging areas, 21 vehicles, 17 buildings, 15 vehicle borne improvised explosive devices and 14 mortar launching sites.

The strikes were conducted as the United States was preparing to withdraw its ground forces from Syria on orders from President Donald Trump, who said the Daesh had been defeated in the country.

Syria has been mired in a conflict since 2011, with opposition groups and terrorist organizations fighting the Syrian Army to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

In 2014, the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries launched a military campaign against the Daesh terror group in Syria that has been not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

The Syrian government has repeatedly said that all foreign forces operating in Syria without the permission of the country’s government are there in violation of domestic and international law and must withdraw.

Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

