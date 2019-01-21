Suicide Blast Kills 5 US-Backed Kurdish Fighters in Syria - Reports (PHOTO)

Last week, a powerful blast rocket the Kurdish-held city of Manbij, killing over 20 people, including several US soldiers.

According to the Syrian SANA outlet and the Kurdish Hawar news agency, a suicide blast has hit US-backed Kurdish fighters in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Shaddadah.

The explosive device was hidden in a Hyundai car and was set off by a suicide driver at a checkpoint near the town.

According to conflicting reports, at least 5 people have died as a result of the blast.

A VBIED targeted a roadblock of #ISF in Shadadi area. ISF noticed it coming, tried to stop it and driver exploded before the car reached its goal. initial reports speak of only material damage #Anha pic.twitter.com/rkpJSSPiro — Rojava (@AzadiRojava) 21 января 2019 г.

