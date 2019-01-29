Register
15:53 GMT +329 January 2019
    Qatar's players celebrate after they shocked South Korea by beating them in the Asia Cup quarter final

    Bring on the Blockade Derby: Qatar and UAE Battle it Out to Reach Asia Cup Final

    Middle East
    The United Arab Emirates has taken Saudi Arabia's side in a feud with Qatar, which has been going on for nearly two years. So imagine the tension when Qatar and the UAE clash in Tuesday's Asian Cup semi-final.

    Japan reached the Asian Cup final on Monday, 28 January, when they beat Iran 3-0 and they will take on either Qatar or the hosts, the United Arab Emirates.

    The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and transport boycott of Qatar since June 2017 after accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

    The feud is thought to have more to do with a regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran, with Qatar seen to be too friendly with Tehran.

    ​For the last two years the media in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has been pumping out endless propaganda, demonising the Qataris.

    So when Qatar's players walk onto the pitch at the 43,000-seater Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 29 January, they can expect a hostile reception from UAE fans, who have been given free tickets by the government.

    Qatari Fans Not Allowed to Attend Match

    Qatari nationals are currently banned from entering the UAE without a special permit, so Qatar is not expected to have much vocal backing. But it did not stop them beating one of the tournament's favourites, South Korea, in the quarter final.

    ​Some citizens of neighbouring Oman — which has taken a neutral stance during the dispute — have taken to supporting Qatar at games, despite a law which says showing support for Qatar is punishable with 15 years in jail.

    Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez Bas — who started out as a youth coach with Barcelona — has played down the significance of the dispute, which has led to the game being dubbed the "blockade derby".

    ​Sanchez said Qatar's "focus is only on the games." 

    Qatar will be hosting the World Cup in 2022 — the first time it has ever been held in winter — and would be keen to go into that tournament as Asian Cup holders.

    But the UAE beat champions Australia in their quarter-final and hope to go one better than their performance in the 1996 tournament — which they also hosted — when they reached the final, but lost on penalties to the Saudis.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
