Some 600 US Soldiers Arrived at Syria Military Bases Amid Pullout - Reports

In December, US President Donald Trump declared victory over the Daesh* terrorist group and said he would withdraw some 2,000 US troops who are currently deployed in the Middle Eastern country.

Around 600 US soldiers arrived at Syrian military bases located to the east of the Euphrates, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

The US servicemen are now located at bases in Aleppo province, including in the Sarin region, as these are expected to become the key points where the US troops will be withdrawing from the war-torn state, Anadolu specified.

The recently-arrived American military will assist the troops during the withdrawal process.

This comes after last week, CNN reported, citing sources, that Washington has sent additional armed forces to Syria to guarantee the secure withdrawal of its troops from the Middle Eastern state.

The move follows Donald Trump's December announcement that the terrorist group Daesh had been defeated, and that he would withdraw some 2,000 US troops currently deployed in Syria. Washington, however, said that it would not disclose a timeline for withdrawing its troops, and pledged that the US-led international coalition's fight against terrorism would continue.

