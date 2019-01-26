Houthis Carry Out Missile Strike on Military Targets in Saudi Arabia - Reports

According to Al-Masirah, the Houthis launched a Badr-1 ballistic missile from Yemen at military positions in Jizan province. As the media outlet specified, the missile hit its target, resulting in Saudi military casualties.
The Jizan Region in southern Saudi Arabia has often been targeted by Houthis rebels with rocket strikes. Many of of the missiles are intercepted by Saudi air defences before reaching their intended targets.
Yemeni government forces and armed Houthi groups have been battling each other since August 2014. The conflict escalated in March 2015 following the Saudi-led coalition's military operations against Houthi forces at Yemen President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi's request.
