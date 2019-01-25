US Troop Numbers to Fluctuate During Syria Withdrawal - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US troop numbers in Syria "will fluctuate" during the withdrawal process, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Robertson told Sputnik when asked to comment on reports that Washington has sent additional troops to the country.

"Troop numbers will fluctuate during this process," Robertson said on Thursday. "Out of concern for operational security, we will not discuss specific troop movements or timelines."

© AP Photo / U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Garbarino Turkey: We Won't Exclude US, Russia if They Want to Cooperate on Syria Safe Zone

Earlier in the day, CNN, citing defence officials, reported that the United States has sent additional troops to Syria to ensure security during its withdrawal from the Middle Eastern country.

"The withdrawal is based on operational conditions on the ground, including conversations with our allies and partners, and is not be subject to an arbitrary timeline," Robertson said. He added that the US-led coalition is implementing "the orderly withdrawal of US forces."

READ MORE: US Sending Extra Forces to Syria to Ensure Security During Withdrawal — Reports

In December, US President Donald Trump declared victory over the Daesh* terrorist group and said he would withdraw some 2,000 US troops currently deployed in the Middle Eastern country. Washington, however, said that it would not disclose a timeline for withdrawing its troops, and pledged that the US-led international coalition's fight against terrorism would continue.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.