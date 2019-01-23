Damascus Says Might Respond to Israeli Attack With Strike on Tel-Aviv Airport

Permanent Representative of the Syrian Mission to the United Nations said that Damascus might respond to Israeli airstrike on Damascus airport with a "symmetric" strike on the Tel-Aviv airport.

Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari said that it was time that the United Nations Security Council "took action to stop constant Israeli attacks on Syrian territories", adding that Damascus might exercise its right for self-defence and respond to the Israeli attack on Damascus Airport with "symmetric" strike on Tel-Aviv airport.

Previously, the Israeli Defense Forces disclosed a series of airstrikes that reportedly targeted Iranian-linked munitions depots, intelligence sites, a training camp and warehouses at Damascus International Airport.

At the end of previous year Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a press briefing than Israel would continue fighting Iranian troops in Syria even if the United States withdraws its forces from the country.

Israel traditionally views Iran as its main opponent in the Middle East region and is concerned over the presence of Iranian military instructors as well as the Hezbollah Shia movement, backed by Tehran, in the region.