Israeli Missiles Land Near Damascus Airport - Reports

According to reports, two Israeli missles landed in Damascus International Airport in Syria late Monday afternoon.

The Israeli Air Force was attempting to target an Iranian cargo plane that was unloading at Damascus International Airport, according to reports.

​

There were explosions in Damascus and air defenses are engaging targets.

The Israeli Air Force hit multiple targets in Syria last month in what it said was a 'retaliatory' measure amid an alleged Iranian military buildup in the Arab Republic.

The images provided by satellite imaging company ImageSat International (ISI), yet to be independently verified, offer an overview of some of the damage caused by Israeli bombing last month of what are claimed to be Iranian military positions.

On Sunday, the IDF reported that they had fired a Patriot missile into Syrian airspace, targeting a drone approaching from Syria."We will not allow violation of our aerial sovereignty," the IDF stated.

According to Haaretz newspaper, prior to the launch, residents of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel witnessed an explosion and a smoke trail they had supposedly seen in the sky.

"A Patriot missile was launched at an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching from Syria. The drone turned away from the border as a result without being hit," the IDF said in a press release.