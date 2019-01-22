Register
23:28 GMT +322 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.

    Disappointed by Joint Saudi Probe, Turkey Seeks Int’l Khashoggi Investigation

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Ankara has prepared the ground for an international investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October in Istanbul. Turkey has been jointly investigating the case with Saudi Arabia, but the Turks feel that probe has produced little and obscured much, including Khashoggi’s final resting place.

    "There are Western countries trying to cover this case up," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday, according to the Anadolu news agency. "We know and see what sorts of deals are made. We see how those who spoke of freedom of press are now covering this up after seeing money."

    A poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Turkey Plans to Raise Issue of Khashoggi Killing at UN - Foreign Minister

    "Now we have made preparations for an international probe in the coming days. We will take the necessary steps," the foreign minister said in Istanbul.

    Ankara and Riyadh began their joint investigation into the death of Khashoggi following his murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. However, their conclusions have sharply diverged, and the Saudis have not cooperated with Turkish requests, refusing, for example, to extradite the Saudis accused of the murder to Turkey for trial, Al Jazeera noted.

    Riyadh began its own trial of 11 suspects earlier this year, five of whom the state prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for, Sputnik reported.

    Middle East Eye noted that the names of those on trial haven't been released, but that several media reports suggest that Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide to the crown prince who was initially implicated in the operation that killed Khashoggi, remains free and continues to function in his role as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's adviser.

    Ankara and the US Central Intelligence Agency have both concluded that the assassination was planned and coordinated from the highest levels of the Saudi state, including the crown prince. However, the Trump administration and Riyadh have disputed those conclusions, with the Saudis claiming it was a rogue operation and the White House equivocating on which side it wants to believe.

    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Pompeo: New Penalties Against Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi Murder Still Possible

    Further, the final resting place of Khashoggi's body hasn't yet been determined, but CCTV footage leaked late last month was purported to show the removal of his dismembered body from the consulate on the day of his death, Sputnik reported.

    Khashoggi, a contributing columnist in the Washington Post who had close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, became increasingly critical of Riyadh in the years before his death, especially of its war in neighboring Yemen. He fled to the US in 2017 and returned to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on that fateful day only to retrieve paperwork necessary for his upcoming marriage.

    Since October, Ankara has positioned itself as the champion of journalists and free speech, but according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Ankara has topped the list of countries with the most journalists jailed for three straight years, finishing 2018 with 68 reporters in prison.

    Related:

    Saudi Prosecutor Requests Death Sentence For 5 Accused of Killing Khashoggi
    Netflix Removes Episode of Show Criticizing Riyadh Over Khashoggi, Yemen War
    WATCH: Turkey Airs Video Alleged to Show Saudis Moving Khashoggi’s Corpse
    Turkey Plans to Raise Issue of Khashoggi Killing at UN - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    trial, body, probe, murder, investigation, international, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Jamal Khashoggi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse