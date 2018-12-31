Register
22:36 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2011 file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider

    WATCH: Turkey Airs Video Alleged to Show Saudis Moving Khashoggi’s Corpse

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A Turkish television station has broadcast leaked CCTV video footage of what is said to be Saudi officials carrying the dismembered body of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in several containers.

    The footage — broadcast by A-Haber on Sunday night — shows a group of men, some very well-dressed, carrying three suitcases and two big black bags from a car into the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul on October 2, the day Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate, just hundreds of meters away.

    A-Haber reports that a small bus transported Khashoggi's body, the location of which remains unknown, from the consulate where he was killed to the official's residence.

    Khashoggi entered the embassy in order to prepare documents for his planned marriage but was confronted by a group of more than a dozen men sent to Turkey from Saudi Arabia to slay him.

    The Saudis initially claimed that he left the building unharmed but eventually said Khashoggi was killed in a "rogue operation." Reportedly, the CIA and other Western entities say that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, ordered the hit on Khashoggi. MBS claimed the title of crown prince in a coup last year against his cousin Muhammad bin Nayef, making him the country's de-facto ruler since.

    As MBS shook up the kingdom, placing former regional ally Qatar under diplomatic and economic embargo and imprisoning world leaders and a number of high-ranking Saudi officials in the capital, Khashoggi, a longtime ally of the royal family, became increasingly ostracized. Despite discussing plans to set up a pro-Saudi think tank in Washington, DC, Khashoggi opted instead to take a job writing columns for the Washington Post.

    An executive at the Qatar Foundation International, Maggie Salem, would "shape" those columns, including "proposing topics, drafting material and prodding [Khashoggi] to take a harder line against the Saudi government," the Washington Post admitted earlier in December. 

    A poster of missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Turkey Plans to Raise Issue of Khashoggi Killing at UN - Foreign Minister

    "A voluminous collection of messages obtained by The Post" shows their own writer "accepted significant help with his columns," including allowing Salem to pre-review his pieces and propose language to be included in the columns before he sent them to his Post editor, Karen Attiah. The foundation also paid a translator and a researcher whom Khashoggi relied on.

    Saudi Arabia was, according to The Post, aware of Khashoggi's connections to the pro-Qatar institute prior to his killing, potentially due to the assistance of Israeli-made spyware.

    Related:

    Turkey Plans to Raise Issue of Khashoggi Killing at UN - Foreign Minister
    Riyadh Reforming Intelligence Service After Khashoggi Murder – Reports
    Saudi Minister: Riyadh Continues Investment Program Amid Khashoggi Murder Outcry
    Canada Looking to End Arms Contract With Saudis Amid Khashoggi Case – Trudeau
    Riyadh Rejects US Senate’s Position Blaming Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi Case
    Erdogan: Khashoggi Case Tapes Suggest Active Role of 'Those Closest to MBS'
    Israeli Government Okayed Spyware Sale to Saudis to Track Khashoggi - Reports
    Kushner Remained Saudi Crown Prince's Champion After Khashoggi Killing – Reports
    Tags:
    Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Sputnik's Best Photos of 2018 (Part 1)
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse