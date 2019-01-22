Register
20:18 GMT +322 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on January 14, 2014 through the window of an airplane shows the Red Sea's Tiran (foreground) and the Sanafir (background) islands in the Strait of Tiran between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia.

    Scholars Claim S Arabia to Level Alleged Biblical Site to Build Futuristic City

    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 03

    According to scholars from the Doubting Thomas Foundation, the “the mountain of almonds” Jabal al-Lawz on the Saudi-Jordanian border is the legendary Sinai where Moses is said to have received the Ten Commandments from God. Incidentally, it happens to be the planned site of the $500-billion megacity Neom that the kingdom wants to build.

    The Doubting Thomas Research Foundation and security analyst Ryan Mauro have released a documentary film calling for the preservation of what they believe to be the site of the Biblical Mount Sinai — a location that Saudi Arabia has picked for the ambitious multi-billion construction project Neom, The Daily Star reports.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Gains Global Weight, Diversifies Economy Away From Oil — Economists

    According to the documentary, titled Finding The Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia, the mountain peak Jabal al-Lawz, dubbed the "mountain of almonds", on the kingdom's border with Jordan is in fact the legendary mountain where Moses led the Israelites to receive the Ten Commandments from God, according to the Book of Exodus.

    The location of the Biblical Sinai remains a matter of debate, with the "Sinai in Saudi Arabia" theory being criticised by some historians. However, the foundation's researchers claim that a number of pieces of evidence point to the Saudi peak being the Biblical site, including a "massive ancient graveyard" for worshipers nearby, with "golden idol" paintings in caves there.

    READ MORE: Mount Sinai Where Moses Met God Could Be Located in Saudi Arabia — Scholar

    According to the researchers, a project called "Sinai In Arabia" has been set up to investigate the historicity of the Exodus, including theories about Mount Sinai's possible locations.

     “If all of us don’t take action, Saudi construction in the area may destroy key evidence and prevent excavation for the foreseeable future”, Mauro claimed in the film.

    Tags:
    exodus, Bible, Ten Commandments, Sinai Peninsula, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    Blast From the Past: History of Antarctica Throughout the Years
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse