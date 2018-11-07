Register
18:54 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower

    Saudi Arabia Gains Global Weight, Diversifies Economy Away From Oil - Economists

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Saudi Arabia's investment forum “The Future Investment Initiative,” dubbed “Davos in the desert,” was held in Riyadh two weeks ago. Despite the fact that many countries and participants boycotted the event amid the global outcry following Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, many politicians and businessmen from the region attended the event.

    Sputnik discussed Saudi Arabia's plans to attract more investment to the country with local businessmen and economists.

    Saudi businessman Said al Ahmari believes that the so-called "Davos in the desert" forum was a success noting that Saudi Arabia has signed agreements with international companies worth 200 billion Saudi riyals ($56 billion).

    He also stressed that the Middle Eastern country's economy is "rapidly developing and gaining more and more weight internationally." 

    S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Russia's Sevastopol. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko
    Moscow, Riyadh in Talks on S-400 Delivery Date – Saudi Envoy
    One more speaker, Saudi economist Abdel Aziz al Khaledi, told Sputnik that more than 120 representatives from 140 national and 17 international organizations attended the conference, and "this confirmed the power of Saudi Arabia's economy and politics on the international arena."

    Khaledi explained further that it can set a direction for investment as well as overcome crises that are already occurring or are simply brewing in the region.

    An investment law specialist from Saudi Arabia, Muhammed al Mulhan, also commented on the issue stressing that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is implementing its strategy of diversifying its economy away from oil revenue as the main source of income. The Kingdom is actively attracting long-term investments.

    READ MORE: Snowden Claims Israeli Software Was Used to Track Khashoggi

    He emphasized that "businessmen trust Saudi partners with their money, they are confident in the stability and legitimacy of the kingdom, that's why 25 investment contracts and memoranda were signed at the forum."

    Another economic expert from Saudi Arabia, Salem al Dusri, shared with Sputnik what the main investment projects were and what managed to gain the particular interest of the participants of the forum.

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Saudi Crown Prince Lays Foundation of Nuclear Research Reactor - Reports
    He pointed out construction of a bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, the development of tourism infrastructure in the Red Sea, the sale of SABIC shares (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation — a Saudi diversified manufacturing company, active in petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilizers, and metals), industrial development, housing development and the construction of an airport in Neom (a Saudi project for a cross-border city, planned for construction).

    Despite this, the event was still overshadowed by the killing of Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul. It had a serious impact on the "Davos in the desert" forum as a number of key participants refused to take part in it, including IMF chief Christine Lagarde, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra; however, it should be noted, that they still sent their representatives.

    READ MORE: Iranian Oil Waivers Signal US Losing Int'l Authority — Professor

    Delegations from Australia, New Zealand, and the Czech Republic did not arrive in Riyadh. Meanwhile, leading media companies such as CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg and others withdrew their support for the Future Investment Initiative conference.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Talks on S-400 Deliveries Between Moscow, Riyadh Still Underway - Saudi Envoy
    Khashoggi Probe Will 'Vindicate, Exonerate' Prince Salman – Saudi Tycoon
    Erdogan: Saudi King Didn't Order Khashoggi Hit, but 'Highest Levels' of Govt Did
    Tags:
    economic affairs, investment, Future Investment Initiative Forum, Jamal Khashoggi, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse