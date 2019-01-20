Around 20,000 People Protest in Beirut Amid Arab League Economic Summit

"We organized this demonstration before the Arab League summit [was scheduled], but when the date of the summit was announced and it coincided with the rally, everything turned out even better. Our demonstration has become a message to those [Arab League] leaders who are now meeting [at the forum], because in many Arab countries, the socioeconomic situation is even worse than in Lebanon, and people are taking to the streets [there]," a member of the communist party's political bureau told Sputnik.
READ MORE: Lebanon Explains Countries' Leaders Non-Participation in Arab League Summit
The protesters, notably, accused the country's authorities of deliberately causing a financial crisis in Lebanon, also allowing unjustified price hikes and low wages.
The Arab League summit began in Beirut on Thursday with a session of a committee of specialized delegations and is expected to conclude on Sunday. Almost all leaders of the league member-states, except for the Mauritanian president and the Qatari emir, refused to participate in the event, sending other high-level representatives instead.
All comments
Show new comments (0)