At Least 20 Civilians Killed by US-Led Coalition Strike in Deir Ez-Zor - Reports

The US-led coalition regularly carries out airstrikes in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Syrian media has constantly reported about civilians causalities due to US-led coalition airstrikes in the area.

Syrian state television reported the death of 20 civilians in Deir ez-Zor Province as a result of an airstrike by the US-led international coalition.

"About 20 civilians were killed, several more were injured, including women and children, as a result of an airstrike bythe international coalition on the village of Baghuz Tahtani in the east of Deir ez-Zor province," state-run Ikhbariya television reported, citing local sources.

The coalition regularly carries out airstrikes in the province of Deir ez-Zor under the pretext of helping Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces in the fight against the Daesh* terrorist group.

Earlier, Syrian authorities called on the UN to take action to stop the illegal presence of the US-led coalition in the Syria.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, in November 2018, the coalition used dropped prohibited cluster bombs on targets in the Arab Republic. However, US authorities insisted that their airstrikes in Syria comply with the laws of armed conflict.

Since 2014, the United States and its allies have been battling Daesh terrorists in Syria and Iraq. Moreover, they operate in Syria without the government's approval.

In December, US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of troops from Syria.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia