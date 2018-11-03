At Least 15 Civilians Killed in US-led Coalition Strike on Deir ez-Zor - Reports

At least 15 civilians were killed in a US-led coalition airstrike on the city of Hajin in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, the state news agency Sana reported on Saturday citing sources.
Last month, Damascus accused the US-led coalition of violating international law and killing civilians in a letter to the United Nations, saying that Washington wasn't fighting terrorism in the country. The Syrian Foreign Ministry urged the United Nations to launch an investigation into a deadly airstrike carried out by the coalition in Deir ez-Zor, in which 62 people were killed and dozens injured.
