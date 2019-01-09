Turkey Repeats Call on US to Withdraw Kurdish YPG From Syrian Manbij

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has reiterated during his meeting with Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Turkey's call on the US to promptly withdraw the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the Syrian area of Manbij, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Akar and Dunford have discussed the return of weapons passed to the YPG terrorists and also fight against terrorist organizations including the IS*. Akar has stressed the importance of speeding up the implementation of the Manbij road map and of immediate withdrawal of the YPG terrorists from the region. He noted that Turkey was determined to take all necessary measures to ensure its border security and regional stability," the statement read.

In mid-December 2018. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was ready to launch a military operation against the YPG if the United States did not withdraw them from Syria. The Turkish leader pledged to table the operation promptly after as he held a phone conversation with his US counterpart and the latter announced decision to withdraw the YPG from Manbij.

Over the past years, the relations between Turkey and the United States have been overshadowed by Ankara's concerns over US support for the YPG, viewed by the Turkish authorities as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, listed as a terrorist organization in the country. Ankara has repeatedly accused Washington of failing to fulfill its promises regarding the withdrawal of the YPG from Manbij.

Turkey believes that the YPG presence near its border hampers its national security.

