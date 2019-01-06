Terrorists Storm Opposition-Held Town in Syria's Aleppo - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham group (former Jabhat al-Nusra) have clashed with the armed opposition groups in the town of Atarib in the west of Syria's Aleppo province, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Lebanese Mayadeen broadcaster, Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham has seized settlements located west of Aleppo previously held by the Nour al-Din al-Zinki militant group.

The broadcaster reported that Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham attacked Atarib, with the Syrian military aircraft allegedly carrying out three strikes targeting terrorists' positions.

As a condition for stopping the attacks on the city, the terrorists demanded that local fighters surrendered their arms and handed over control of all checkpoints and strategic infrastructure in Atarib, Mayadeen reported citing a source.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

