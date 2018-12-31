Israeli Black Hawk Chopper Nearly Collides With Civilian Drone

As the popularity of drones grows, the issue of their safe use is becoming more and more acute. In December, operations at Gatwick Airport in London were disrupted for several days in row due to civilian drones being spotted above its grounds.

A civilian drone nearly collided with an Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flying over a military base in central Israel on 31 December, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

"The drone was flown against the law, at an altitude and in an area that are forbidden for drones to operate in", the IDF said.

The Israeli military vowed to work in cooperation with the police in order to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

READ MORE: What is 'Drone Dome' That UK Could Have Used to Take Down Gatwick UAV

Drones, owned by civilians, are forbidden to fly over military objects due to the threat of collision with military aircraft, as well as the exposure of sensitive data to a country's enemies. Such rules have been adopted by numerous states following the spread of drone technology into public use.