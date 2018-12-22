What is 'Drone Dome' That UK Could Have Used to Take Down Gatwick UAV

Gatwick Airport's operations had been disrupted for two days in a row due to small drones flying over its territory. Although the intentions of the perpetrators, who controlled them, remain unknown, police have suggested it was not terror-related.

UK authorities could use an Israeli-made "Drone Dome" system that the British army acquired in August 2018 to take down the drones, which had been disrupting Gatwick Airport's operations for the last two days. The equipment, seen on the rooftop of a building near the airport and operated by the UK police looks just like the "Drone Dome" components in the photos, published in 2016 by several media platforms.

© AFP 2018/ Ben Stansall Police officers stand near equipment on the rooftop of a building at London Gatwick Airport, south of London, on December 21, 2018

© AP Photo / Sang Tan UK Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Drone Incident at Gatwick Airport

According to the Daily Mail, the DJI system for tracking and hacking UAVs was also seen on site, so it's unclear, which of the systems actually helped British authorities to resolve the situation.

READ MORE: London's Gatwick Airport Resumes Flights After Scrutinizing Fresh Drone Reports

The DJI system is capable of not just detecting drones and hijacking their controls, but also of tracking down the person, who controlled it. Its major downside is that it is not compatible with all drones.

On the other hand, "Drone Dome" can take down any drone, by either hacking and landing it or by shooting it down with powerful laser.

READ MORE: Drones Flying Over London Gatwick Airport 'Deliberate', Not 'Terror Related' Act

The system was initially developed by Israeli military equipment and weaponry manufacturer Rafael in 2016 and used by military in Syria to establish 360 degree protection from terrorists' drones on important objects. The "Dome" can detect drones within a 3.4-10 kilometre radius and then either hacks their system, forcing the UAV to land, or just shoots it down with a laser. London paid around £2,600,000 ($3,300,000) to obtain 6 such "Domes" for its army in 2018.