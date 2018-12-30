Syria Allows Iraq to Conduct Air Raids Against Daesh – Report

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has granted Iraqi jets general permission to conduct airstrikes on Daesh* positions in Syria, an anonymous Iraqi source told RT Arabic. According to him, Baghdad now only needs to send a notice to the Syrian government prior to the strike, but doesn't need to wait for a green light as to whether the target in question belongs to the terrorist organisation.
The Iraqi Air Force has been conducting air raids on Syrian territory since 2016, with the most recent ones taking place on 12 December. Iraqi planes hit a meeting of Daesh fighters in al-Susah in eastern Syria and their hideout in the same town. Some 44 Daesh militants were killed as a result of the strike. Iraqi forces have on several occasions noted that the exchange of intelligence between Iraq, Iran, Moscow and Syria has helped them locate targets for their airstrikes.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia
