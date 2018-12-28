Register
    In this photo provided by the Kurdish fighters of the People's Protection Units (YPG), which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, Kurdish fighters of the YPG, sit on their pickup in the town of Ein Eissa, north of Raqqa city, Syria, Tuesday, June 23, 2015

    Kurdish YPG Urges Damascus to Take Control Over Manbij Amid Turkish Threat

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    4102

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The development comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier Ankara was ready to start an operation against the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria's Manbij if Washington does not remove the militia from there.

    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have called on the Syrian government forces to take control over Manbij amid Turkey's plans to launch a military operation on the city, the YPG said Friday.

    "Due to the invading Turkish state’s threats to invade northern Syria and displace its people similarly to al-Bab, Jarablus and Afrin, we as the People’s Protection Units, following the withdrawal of our forces from Manbij before, announce that our forces will be focusing on the fight against ISIS* [Daesh] on all the fronts in the east of the Euphrates," the YPG said in a statement.

    "In conjunction with this, we invite the Syrian government forces which are obliged to protect the same country, nation and borders, to assert control over the areas our forces have withdrawn from, in particularly Manbij, and to protect these areas against a Turkish invasion," the statement added.

    Turkish Army soldiers prepare their tanks next to empty shells at a staging area in the outskirts of the village of Sugedigi, Turkey, on the border with Syria, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Turkey Delays Syria Military Operation to Avoid US Friendly Fire - Minister
    Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey was ready to launch an operation against the YPG in Manbij if the United States did not remove the militia from there. He later noted that the start of the operation was postponed following a phone conversation with Trump, who decided to withdraw US troops from Syria after the call.

    READ MORE: Turkey Doesn't Need Permission from Israel or Anyone to Fight Terror — Ankara

    The surprise withdrawal of 2,000 US troops from Syria was announced on Wednesday after Trump said that the objective to defeat the Daesh terror group had been achieved.

    Washington's support for Syrian Kurdish fighters who Turkey regards as part of the outlawed separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party has long soured its bilateral relations with Ankara.

