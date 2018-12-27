Explosions Heard Near US Embassy in Iraq After Trump's Visit - Reports

Following US President Donald Trump's visit to Baghdad, a series of blasts were heard in the heavily guarded Green Zone, close to the US Embassy in Iraq, Russian media reported Thursday, citing Shafaaq news.

Several mortar rounds landed and exploded in the vicinity of the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, according to Shafaaq news.

Embassy guards swiftly fired a series of warning shots in response to the attack, media reported, citing an official as saying.

Earlier, several Arab broadcasters reported a powerful blast rocked parts of Baghdad, close to where the US embassy is located.

The incident occurred after US President Donald Trump visited Iraq, where he met with American military servicemen. During the visit, Trump told reporters that he is not considering withdrawing American troops from Iraq, following Washington's announced pull-out from Syria.