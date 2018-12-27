Syria's Return to Arab League Crucial for Peace Process – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syria’s return to the Arab League, a regional bloc, would be beneficial to the peace process on the ground, a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Syria rejoining the Arab family would be a major boost to the Syrian settlement process," Igor Tsarikov said at a joint meeting of Russian and Syrian coordination centers for refugee returns.

Syria’s membership with the 22-nation organization was suspended in 2011 over violence triggered by the Arab Spring uprising.

The Russian ministry’s spokesman praised a visit this month by Sudanese President Omar Bashir – the first Arab League leader to come to Syria in eight years – as a step toward restoring ties between Damascus and the Arabic-speaking bloc.