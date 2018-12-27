Syria's Return to Arab League Crucial for Peace Process – Moscow

"Syria rejoining the Arab family would be a major boost to the Syrian settlement process," Igor Tsarikov said at a joint meeting of Russian and Syrian coordination centers for refugee returns.
READ MORE: Pullout of US Troops From Syria Should Be ‘Catalyst for Peace' — Iraqi President
The Russian ministry’s spokesman praised a visit this month by Sudanese President Omar Bashir – the first Arab League leader to come to Syria in eight years – as a step toward restoring ties between Damascus and the Arabic-speaking bloc.
All comments
Show new comments (0)