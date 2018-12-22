Pullout of US Troops From Syria Should Be ‘Catalyst for Peace’ - Iraqi President

"His Excellency confirmed that the withdrawal should be a catalyst for peace based on respect for the rights of the Syrians and their independent decision, and not to start a new phase of violence and interventions," the press service said.
During the conversation, Salih also stressed that "Iraq should not bear the burden of the international and regional tensions," and the country’s sovereignty and national interests must be safeguarded.
The talks come after White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday that the United States began the pullout of its forces from Syria. She noted that the troops' withdrawal did not mean the end of the coalition's fight against the Daesh terror group. The statement followed President Donald Trump’s remark over Daesh defeat in Syria.
