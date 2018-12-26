Syrian Foreign Ministry: Israel's Attacks on Damascus Possible Due to US Support

Jets of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) opened fire on targets in Syria on Tuesday night; most missiles were reportedly intercepted by Syrian air defence forces. Both Damascus and Moscow have condemned the attack, which Washington said was aimed at Hezbollah's targets.

Syria's Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the United Nations on Wednesday that Israel's missile attack on Damascus and its suburbs is an evidence of unlimited support that Washington gives to Tel Aviv.

The ministry added that Israeli attacks seek to drag out the Syrian conflict and boost the morale of terrorist groups that confront Bashar al-Assad's government.

Damascus also called on the UN to take steps against Israil in order to prevent such incidents in the future.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday that Israeli military jets launched missiles from Lebanese airspace, most of which have been downed before reaching their targets. An ammunition storage was ostensibly damaged and three Syrian soldiers injured during the operation.

Russia's Foreign Ministry stated following the report that the six Israeli F-16 aircraft that carried out the 1.5-hour long airstrike threatened two unnamed passenger jets, which were landing at airports in Beirut and Damascus. Moscow described the attack as a "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty and UN Security Council resolutions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier pledged to continue operations in Syria to counter perceived Iran's military presence in the country, following the US' decision to withdraw from the Arab Republic.

Iran has repeatedly stated that its forces maintain an exclusively advisory role in Syria, and denies any plans to establish a permanent military presence in the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW