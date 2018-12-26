Control Over US-Held Syrian Lands Should Be Given to Syrian Gov't - Moscow

Control over Syrian areas held by the United States should be handed to the Syrian government, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said further noting that there was no information yet about any relevant contacts between Washington and Damascus.
"The question emerges — who will receive control over the US-held Syrian territories? Obviously, in accordance with international law and taking into consideration what Syria and its people have been through, it should be the Syrian government. However, at present, we have no data on any contact between Washington and Damascus on this matter", Zakharova said.
Commenting on statements of the US about moving to a new phase in the fight against terrorism after the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, the spokeswoman noted that it was still unclear if the Americans could "continue to conduct air strikes and limited ground military operations."
However, the US-led coalition continues to launch airstrikes on Daesh positions in Syria, in a campaign that was neither approved by the UN nor the Syrian government.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
