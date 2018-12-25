Iranian Admiral: US Will Never Be Allowed in Iran’s Territorial Waters

Sayyari made his remarks on Monday while explaining the reaction of the Iranian Navy to the return of the American aircraft carrier, USS John C. Stennis, to the Persian Gulf on Friday after a long absence, PressTV reported.
“The response of the Armed Forces and the Army of the Islamic Republic is that we will never allow them [US warships] to come near our territorial waters,” Sayyari said.
He also noted that the presence of the US warship doesn’t pose any significant threat to Iran, saying that the US “cannot take any measure against us, because we are so prepared and have enough capabilities to stand up to such a publicity stunt.”
The rear admiral added that any country is allowed to sail in international waters just as the Iranian Navy does.
The US 5th Fleet is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf. Iran has repeatedly warned that any act of trespassing on its territorial waters would be met with an immediate and appropriate response.
