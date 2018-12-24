Erdogan Pledged to Eradicate 'Whatever Left' of Daesh in Syria, Trump Says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to wipe out the remaining forces of the Daesh* from Syria, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria….and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right “next door.” Our troops are coming home!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018
The United States and a number of its allies launched their campaign against Daesh in Syria in 2014, in what was approved neither by the UN nor Damascus.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
