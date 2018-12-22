France Reportedly Promised Kurdish SDF Support Amid US Withdrawal from Syria

The White House has announced the withdrawal of its troops from Syria within the next 100 days with President Trump stating that the US had managed to defeat Daesh* and thus should no longer stay in the Arab Republic.

Advisers to French President Emmanuel Macron met with representatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Kurdish militants and assured them of future support from Paris, Iranian PressTV reported, citing anonymous French official.

The advisers passed on a message of support and solidarity and explained to them the talks France had with US authorities to continue the fight against Daesh", the official reportedly said.

READ MORE: Syrian Democratic Council Asks France to Help Set up No-Fly Zone Over N Syria

The information surfaced soon after the US announced the withdrawal of its military forces from the Arab Republic. The US president noted that Washington had deployed its troops in Syria to eliminate Daesh* and that with the competition of that task, they can finally return home.

At the same time, France has decided to keep its presence in Syria and continue the fight against the remaining terrorist forces.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.