Syrian Democratic Council Asks France to Help Set up No-Fly Zone Over N Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the mainly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), is asking France to help introduce a no-fly zone over northern Syria, co-chairs of the SDC, Ilham Ahmed and Riad Darar, said Friday in Paris.

Earlier in December, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey reportedly floated a possibility of UN introducing a no-fly zone in some areas of Syria.

"We are asking France to help introduce a no-fly zone in the north of Syria," the co-chairs told reporters.

The request comes several days after US President Donald Trump announced a withdrawal of American troops from Syria, claiming that Washington had defeated the Daesh terrorist group, adding it had been the only reason for the US presence in the country.

At the same time, French Economic Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau claimed Friday that Paris would maintain its military presence in Syria. French Defence Minister Florence Parly, however, refused to confirm the statement, noting that around 1,000 French troops had been operating in Western Asia, including Syria, since 2014 as part of the US-led international coalition.

