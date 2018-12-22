Register
16:30 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S

    Tehran: US Troops' Presence Destabilised Situation in Middle East From Beginning

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The presence of US troops in the Middle East has been a mistake from the very beginning and served as a factor to destabilise the situation in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi stated, commenting on the withdrawal of US forces from Syria.

    "In fact, the deployment and the presence of the US forces in the region from the early beginning was an erroneous, irrational step triggering tensions and unrest and has always been viewed as one of the key factors of instability, dangerous situation in the region", Ghasemi said via his Telegram channel.

    The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out all 2,000 US troops from Syria as the Daesh* terror group had been defeated there. The US president, however, did not warn key allies, his own advisers, and Pentagon and State Department staff, who learned of his intentions the evening of December 18.

    The move has reportedly prompted the resignation of Defence Secretary James Mattis, set to leave the White House on 28 February 2019. This idea has been expressed by Senator Lindsey Graham, who claimed, citing Mattis, that Daesh had not been defeated and that "a replay of Iraq was very likely".

    READ MORE: US Presence in Syria Not Helping Political, Diplomatic Settlement — Kremlin

    June 27, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton, right, during a meeting in the Kremlin
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Kremlin Refutes Reports About Russian-US Agreement on US Withdrawal From Syria
    Commenting on the decision, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that the United States withdrawing its forces from Syria did not mean the end of the coalition to fight the Daesh terrorist group.

    The first to announce the US plans of withdrawal was Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, with the US president himself confirming this information later. Speaking on the issue, the Turkish top diplomat specified that Ankara would postpone its planned military advance against Kurdish YPG forces in northeastern Syria until the pullout was over.

    Trump's Plans

    Earlier this year, Trump was already considering this move, saying that "it was time for US troops to come home from Syria… to bring our troops back home". However, his military advisers had been vehemently opposing this idea, prompting the president to change his position on the issue. 

    Meanwhile, the decision has raised serious concerns in the US Senate: House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry warned that a US military drawdown would reverse progress made against terror groups in the past two years and ultimately make America less safe.

    Syrian Kurds, in turn, have called the US troop withdrawal from Syria premature, stressing that Daesh has not yet been fully defeated.

    One of the US allies in the anti-Daesh coalition, France, stated that it would remain in the area, securing the stability of the situation there.

    The US-led international coalition launched its counterterrorism campaign in Syria in 2014 and has been operating in the country ever since, without securing permission either from the United Nations Security Council or Damascus.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Committed to Endless US Occupation of Syria, Mattis Resigns
    Israel to Boost 'Efforts' in Syria After US Troops Pullout - Netanyahu
    Ex-CIA Officer: Mattis Resignation Increases Info War to Reverse US' Syria Exit
    Turkey Delays Syria Military Operation to Avoid US Friendly Fire - Minister
    Tags:
    military presence, withdrawal, Daesh, Iran, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse