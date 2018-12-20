'We Were Doing the Work': Trump Says Russia, Iran & Syria Local Enemies of Daesh

The US president announced earlier this week that the American military would leave Syria following their victory over the Daesh* terrorist group, despite Pentagon reports of at least 14,500 jihadists still fighting in the country.

Donald Trump commented on the decision to end the Syrian campaign, explaining that Washington, Tehran, and Moscow were the enemies of Daesh in the country.

“’I'm proud of the President today to hear that he is declaring victory in Syria’. Senator Rand Paul. ‘I couldn't agree more with the presidents decision. By definition, this is the opposite of an Obama decision. Senator Mike Lee’", Trump stated on Twitter.

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA

The US president also doubted that Washington should be "Policeman of the Middle East", adding that it was "time for others to finally fight".

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 декабря 2018 г.

Trump has previously called for a withdrawal from Syria, noting, however, that US forces would remain until their objectives had been achieved.

The US-led coalition has conducted operations in the country without any authorisation from the Syrian government or the UN Security Council, while Damascus has repeatedly stated that the airstrikes conducted by the US and its allies have killed numerous civilians in the region.

Border Security Issues

Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party, stating that they "are putting politics over country" by refusing to include funding for the border wall in the budget, which, according to the president, would stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 декабря 2018 г.

In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order initiating the process of building the wall, requesting $5 billion for the project to be added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a demand that Democrats and some Republicans opposed.

With so much talk about the Wall, people are losing sight of the great job being done on our Southern Border by Border Patrol, ICE and our great Military. Remember the Caravans? Well, they didn’t get through and none are forming or on their way. Border is tight. Fake News silent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 декабря 2018 г.

​Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass funding bills for several government agencies, including the DHS, in order to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia