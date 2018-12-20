Register
    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against US President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of US, British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    'We Were Doing the Work': Trump Says Russia, Iran & Syria Local Enemies of Daesh

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    The US president announced earlier this week that the American military would leave Syria following their victory over the Daesh* terrorist group, despite Pentagon reports of at least 14,500 jihadists still fighting in the country.

    Donald Trump commented on the decision to end the Syrian campaign, explaining that Washington, Tehran, and Moscow were the enemies of Daesh in the country.

    “’I'm proud of the President today to hear that he is declaring victory in Syria’. Senator Rand Paul. ‘I couldn't agree more with the presidents decision. By definition, this is the opposite of an Obama decision. Senator Mike Lee’", Trump stated on Twitter.

    Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA

    The US president also doubted that Washington should be "Policeman of the Middle East", adding that it was "time for others to finally fight".

    People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria April 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    WATCH Video Shows Alleged Column of US Military Trucks Leaving Syria
    Trump has previously called for a withdrawal from Syria, noting, however, that US forces would remain until their objectives had been achieved.

    The US-led coalition has conducted operations in the country without any authorisation from the Syrian government or the UN Security Council, while Damascus has repeatedly stated that the airstrikes conducted by the US and its allies have killed numerous civilians in the region.

    Border Security Issues

    Trump also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party, stating that they "are putting politics over country" by refusing to include funding for the border wall in the budget, which, according to the president, would stop illegal migration, as well as human and drugs trafficking.

    READ MORE: 'Artistically Designed Steel Slats': Trump Says Border Wall Will Be 'Beautiful'

    In January 2017, Trump signed an executive order initiating the process of building the wall, requesting $5 billion for the project to be added to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget, a demand that Democrats and some Republicans opposed.

    ​Congress has until midnight on Friday to pass funding bills for several government agencies, including the DHS, in order to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

