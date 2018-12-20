WATCH Video Shows Alleged Column of US Military Trucks Leaving Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A column of US military trucks reportedly leaving Syria is shown in a video that Turkey’s Anadolu news agency posted on Thursday, showed.

The agency specified that the vehicles in the video had previously been involved in delivering weapons to the Kurdish-led militia operating in the country.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw its troops from Syria as the Daesh* terrorist group, which was the only reason for the American presence in the Arab country, had been defeated in Syria.

​White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Washington had already started the process of withdrawing its troops, which number about 2,000.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia