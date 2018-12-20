WATCH Video Shows Alleged Column of US Military Trucks Leaving Syria

The agency specified that the vehicles in the video had previously been involved in delivering weapons to the Kurdish-led militia operating in the country.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw its troops from Syria as the Daesh* terrorist group, which was the only reason for the American presence in the Arab country, had been defeated in Syria.
ABD tırları Suriye'den çıkmaya başladı#ABD'nin #Suriye'den çekilme kararının ardından terör örgütü YPG/PKK'ya #Irak üzerinden silah ve mühimmat taşıyan tırlar, gece saatlerinde Suriye'den çıkmaya başladı https://t.co/UAYsRg6msR pic.twitter.com/mjUIbNdlCX— ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) 20 декабря 2018 г.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Washington had already started the process of withdrawing its troops, which number about 2,000.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
